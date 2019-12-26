AKSG denies Christmas Day demolition

…….Says demolition done on illegal structures before Christmas

The Akwa Ibom state government has denied allegations making the rounds on social media that it carried out demolition in the state on Christmas Day.

This is even as it clarified the the said demolition were carried out between Friday 20 and Tuesday 24, adding that the structures demolished by the Ministry of Lands and Water Resources were illegally erected on government’s land.

The Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Arc. Ime Ekpo, who made the clarification in a media chat in Uyo said that the land at Nung Oku Ibesikpo had been acquired by the state government since 2005.

He said that the ‘negative propaganda’ on social media was a failed attempt to put the government in bad light.

“This parcel of a land was acquired by government about 2005. Compensations were paid to the land owners. There is no ambiguity at all on whether compensation was paid…