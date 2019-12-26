Christmas: Gov. Udom lauds citizens’ support, unity

…Calls For Collective Approach Towards State Devt.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has expressed deep gratitude to citizens of the state for their collective will and resolve to stand for peace, unity and development for the state.

This was contained in his Christmas broadcast to the people in Uyo, the state capital on Tuesday.

According to the governor, “as we celebrate Christmas, the season of peace, love and goodwill, I ask you again to continue to embrace the peace, unity and development which we have pursued and promoted the past four and half years.

“I urge you to invest more, by your thoughts, deeds and actions on those things that unify us around our common purpose of living in a prosperous and peaceful State and to forswear indulging in divisive tendencies”.

He urged interest and political groups to rise above seeking personal gains and join hands with his administration to work for the…