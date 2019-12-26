Defamation: Leadership Newspaper employees sue management for N10bn

By Emmanuel Afonne

Six employees of the Leadership Group Limited have dragged their employers to court demanding N10billion from it for defamation following publications describing them as thieves.

The company had at different dates this month published the names of Olusunle John, Hannatu Dickson, Gloria Raphael, Onyinyechi Ogbonna, Yusuf Adebayo and Gloria Okwum declaring them wanted.

The publication read: “The under-listed individuals have stolen money belonging to LEADERSHIP. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should report to the nearest police station.

“LEADERSHIP has been a victim of massive theft both within and outside the organisation and investigations are still going on.

“More names and photographs of persons within and outside the organisation who are implicated would be added to this list from time to time.”

The plaintiffs, in court processes filed on Dec. 24 at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, demanded N10 billion…