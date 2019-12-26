Ewelukwa assumes duty at NBET as Acting CEO

By Constance Imasuen

Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa has assumed office as the Acting Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) following the step down of Dr Marilyn Amobi.

This was made known in a statement issued by Ms Aisha Waziri from the Corporate Services Department of NBET in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, on Tuesday directed Amobi to step down over myriads of complaints.

Sale also raised a five-man committee to investigate those complaints about Amobi.

Waziri said that Ewelukwa, a General Manager, and the pioneer General Counsel and Company Secretary at NBET, had taken charge of the agency’s operations.

She said that Ewelukwa had been part of the executive management team of NBET and had over 20 years of professional experience spanning private practice, academia and currently, public…