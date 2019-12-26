India battles to beat air pollution: From oxygen bar to fake rain

By Reuters

From an oxygen bar to artificial rain, a number of initiatives and ideas were floated in 2019 to battle air pollution crisis in India.

India is home to 15 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world, with New Delhi named as the capital with the dirtiest air, according to IQ AirVisual, a Swiss-based group that gathers air-quality data globally, and Greenpeace.

Large swathes of north India, including Delhi – a metropolis of about 20 million – are covered under a thick blanket of toxic air at the onset of winter.

Vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from building sites, smoke from the burning of rubbish and burning of crop fields contribute to what is locally dubbed as the “airpocalypse”.

Air pollution kills hundreds of thousands of Indian every year.

According to a WHO report, over 600,000 children die every year globally due to air pollution, with a total of over seven million…