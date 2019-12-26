petrol tanker crash : Sagamu Interchange Bridge closed temporarily -FRSC

By Ige Adekunle

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said that the Sagamu Interchange Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be temporarily closed from today.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the temporary closure was due to the damage caused by the two tankers that caught fire there on Christmas day.

The Ogun Sector Commander spoke with NAN in Ota,Ogun.

NAN reports that two tankers laden with 33,000 litres each, on Dec.25, crashed into each other due to speeding on the outward bound of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under the Sagamu Interchange Bridge ,close the to FRSC Emergency Roadside Clinic.

The sector commander said that the FRSC had invited some engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the bridge.

He added that they were also to confirm whether vehicles could still…