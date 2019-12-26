Stakeholders review strategy to aid 17.5m vulnerable Nigerian kids

Stakeholders concerned about the well-being of the estimated 17.5 million vulnerable children in Nigeria, have met to review strategies to make sure that these children are safe, stable, schooled and healthy.

The meeting which brought together community-based organizations, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (FWA&SD), the FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Universal Basic Education Board, as well as community-based organizations, was organised by the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN).

Speaking at the meeting, IHVN Program Officer, Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC), Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, said that the children targeted for support are those infected or affected by HIV, those who live in environments that expose them to violence and abuse, as well as orphans.

“This meeting was a time to review our achievements, challenges and the way forward….