Tragedy averted as tanker with PMS crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command said that a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crashed around RCCG Car Park C, near Mowe, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 4.48 am.

Oladele explained that the tanker, with registration number LFA 106 ZX, laden with petroleum product, lost control due to speeding around RCCG Car Park C, near Mowe and crashed into the road barriers on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The sector commander said that two males were involved in the accident, adding however that no life was lost and that nobody sustained injury.

The FRSC boss said that this development had created serious traffic gridlocks on both sections of the expressway.

“The FRSC is managing the situation and has contacted the fire…