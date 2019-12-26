Video: 22 states, 15 LGs participate in Calabar Carnival

By George Odok

No fewer than 22 states and 15 local government areas in Cross River are participating in the 2019 cultural carnival held on Thursday in Calabar.

Some of the states include Kebbi, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ebonyi, Lagos and Rivers.

Speaking at the flag off of the event, Mr Gabe Onah, Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission, said the event was designed to promote Nigeria’s tourism and cultural potentials.

Onah said that the theme of the 2019 Carnival “Humanity” was carefully chosen to show kindness and love.

“Today we are here to tell the story of one Nigeria and culture as the platform of our tourism. That truly culture is…