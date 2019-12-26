Video: CAS celebrates Christmas with troops in Yola

By Yakubu Uba

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has commended officers and men of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for sustaining the tempo of operation in the fight against insurgents in North East.

Abubakar gave the commendation on Thursday in Yola during a feast organised for personnel of NAF Base in Yola to mark Christmas and Boxing Day.

Represented by the Air Task Force Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Commodore Precious Amadi, the CAS urged the troop to redouble their efforts to completely rid the north east of terrorists.

“I must commend the command in Yola for their effort in ensuring that activities of the…