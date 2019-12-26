Video: Lawmaker makes Xmas fun for kids in Lagos

By Joan Odafe

A Lagos lawmaker, Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, said that she organised a Christmas party for children in Amuwo-Odofin area to make kids in the community happier during the Yuletide.

The lawmaker, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, also said at the party that she wanted the children to experience the joy of Christmas as she did while growing up.

Alli-Macaulay said: “I have a nostalgic feeling of when I was growing up; I always enjoy Christmas because we had so many events and it was always fun.

“We were always looking forward to it; from Christmas clothes to shoes, good food, the merriment.

“I remember growing up in that manner, that’s why I thought ‘what a better way to celebrate my Christmas than having it with the children of Amuwo Odofin?”

She said that the party, tagged, ‘MAMA Amuwo and Kids,’ would be an annual…