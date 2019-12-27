Boko Haram terrorists suffer more defeats

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Tuesday inflicted defeat on Book Haram insurgents in the area.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Among Iliyasu, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that the feat was achieved when the troops conducted clearance operations against remnants of the Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists from Madagali through Waga Lawan, Jaje to Fadama all in Madagali LGA of Adamawa.

According to him, the insurgents were decisively dealt with, forcing them to hurriedly flee the location in disarray.

Read also: Oshiomhole rejects Christmas gifts from Gov. Obaseki – Aide

“Troops destroyed all of the criminals’ structures, farmland, harvested grains stored in underground bunkers and one Lister grinding machine.

“In another encounter at Fadama…