Court sends student to 6 months imprisonment for stealing N40,000

By Veronica Dariya

A Grade 1 Area Court in Dutse, Abuja on Friday sentenced Aliyu Musa, a 24-year-old student to six months imprisonment for stealing N40, 000 with a stolen ATM card.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, who tried and found Musa guilty however, gave him an option to pay N30, 000 as fine.

Mohammed held that the convict failed to give the court a reasonable explanation why he committed the crime.

He also ordered that the money confisticated from the convict by the police be returned to its owner.

The convict, who resides in Ushafa area of Bwari was convicted of Joint act and theft.

He pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo told the court that the convict was reported at the Bwari Police Station by one Emmanuel Anyade, a businessman in Ushafa village, Bwari, on Dec.14.

According to Arowolo, the convict went to the complainant’s shop where he operated mobile money transactions through POS and withdrew N40,…