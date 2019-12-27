How Egypt collaborates with U.S. to save Libya

(Xinhua/NAN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to reject “foreign exploitation” in Libya during a phone call, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

During the phone call, al-Sisi asserted Egypt’s support for the Libyan people in achieving security and stability, according to the statement.

The Egyptian president also underlined the importance of limiting illegal foreign interventions in Libyan affairs.

Both leaders urged relevant parties in the conflict to take urgent steps to resolve the fighting.

Since the ouster and killing of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been locked in a civil war that escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli and a government in the northeastern city of Tobruk which is allied with the self-proclaimed Libyan…