How to end electoral violence in Nigeria

By Wale Ojetimi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The orgy of violence witnessed before, during and after last month’s gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa brings to fore once again the need to curb the death toll and mayhem associated with voting in Nigeria over the years.

In Bayelsa alone, seven deaths were recorded in 90 electoral violence cases reported by Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), an NGO, while the gruesome murder of Salome Abuh, PDP women leader in Kogi, was a needless bloodletting two days after the poll.

The Situation Room, a Coalition of over 70 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that monitored the Nov. 16 Bayelsa and Kogi elections, said the level of violence was unacceptable.

“The levels of violence witnessed in the two state elections are unprecedented, alarming and raise questions about the credibility of the elections.

“Nigerians had expected that lessons learnt from the 2019 general elections by stakeholders,…