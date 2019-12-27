NCDMB, Waltersmith petroleum to construct modular refinery in Brass Island

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board ( NCDMB), says it will partner Waltersmith Petroleum Ltd. to construct a modular refinery in Brass Island in Bayelsa.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Mr Simbi Wabote disclosed this in a statement issued by the Board’s Management in Abuja on Thursday.

He spoke at the commissioning of a modular science laboratory at Model Government Secondary School, Twon Brass and an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre at Government Secondary School Okpoama, both in Brass Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, a number of investments opportunities are being considered by NCDMB for Brass Island.

“They include siting a modular refinery in partnership with Waltersmith Petroleum Ltd. and utilising feed stock from the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, which operates in the location.

“It is also a veritable location for even a dry dock facility or a…