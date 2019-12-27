Neighbours pay tribute to British-Nigerian family who drown in pool

Tributes have been paid to a British man and his two children who drowned in a resort swimming pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died in the pool at Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola.

Diya was originally from Ile-Ife, Nigeria and a pastor at Open Heavens London in Charlton, South-east London, which is part of a network called the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Police say they are checking claims the young girl got into difficulties and the other two died trying to save her.

The church where Diya was a pastor said its prayers were with the family.

“With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the family, parish, friends and associates of Area Pastor Gabriel Diya who sadly passed away, along with two of his children… in a tragic incident while on a family holiday in Spain.

“At this very difficult time, our prayers are for Pastor Gabriel Diya’s family, the…