Norwegian tourist asked to leave India after joining protests

(dpa/NAN) A Norwegian tourist visiting India’s Kerala state on Friday posted on her social media page that she had been asked to leave the country after participating in a political protest.

Janne-Mette Johansson said in a Facebook post “a couple of hours back the Bureau of Immigration showed up at my hotel again. I was told to leave the country at once, or legal actions would be taken.

“I asked for an explanation and also something in writing. I was told I would not get anything in writing.’’

An official at the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kochi confirmed the tourist was asked to leave India.

The official told dpa over telephone that “she violated her visa rules and has been asked to leave, we cannot give more details.

Johansson said she was leaving for the airport and hoped to catch a flight to Sweden via Dubai.

Johansson had posted photographs of a demonstration held in Kochi on Monday…