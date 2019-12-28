7 dead as Helicopter crashes in popular Kauai tourist area

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.

Officials said Friday that there were no indications of survivors and that a search for the last person yet to be recovered would resume on Saturday morning, depending on weather.

Those who were recovered have not been identified and their families are being notified, authorities said.

The nationalities of the passengers, reportedly two families, were not immediately known.

Japan’s consulate general in Honolulu said it has no information indicating that any of the passengers are Japanese.

A search began for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families after it was reported overdue Thursday evening from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast. Two passengers were believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said.

Steep terrain, low visibility,…