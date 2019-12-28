Al-Makura empowers 100 youths, women 

By Isaac Ukpoju

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South), on Saturday empowered 100 vulnerable members of his constituency with grinding machines and power generating sets.

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries in Lafia, Al-Makura said it was aimed at improving their economic well-being.

He the items were part of his zonal intervention for his constituents, especially the most vulnerable.

Al-Makura maintained that the best form of empowerment was not doling out cash and food to people but providing them with items that would enable them make a living.

According to him, the grinding mills will go a long way to boost the economy of households of the women beneficiaries.

Al-Makura explained that he would roll-out various empowerment programmes with direct bearing on indigent members in his senatorial district to tackle poverty and restiveness.

“I have set up machinery to identify other priority needs of the people in my senatorial district with the…