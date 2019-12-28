Border closure saves Nigeria’s poultry industry N50bn – NIAS boss

By Felicia Imohimi

The land border closure with neighbouring countries has saved the poultry industry in Nigeria about N50 billion since its commencement in October.

Prof. Eustace Iyayi, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) made the disclosure in Abuja during a news conference with the theme, “Nigeria border closure: Impact on the livestock sub-sector, food security and employment generation.”

According to Iyayi, the multiplier effect of the border closure has also reflected on the upsurge in the operations along the value chain with regards to supply of inputs, storage facilities, transportation/logistics and value addition.

He said that given Nigeria’s huge total feed output of 5.3 million metric tonnes in 2016, 80 per cent of the output was attributable to the poultry industry.

“With an estimated 180 million poultry population and annual output…