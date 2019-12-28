FirstBank reiterates commitment to nation building

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

First Bank of Nigeria Limited says it is committed to building the nation through youth empowerment programmes aimed at deepening the knowledge of the next generation of Nigerians on financial independence and wealth creation.

Mrs Ibukun Awosika, FirstBank’s Chairman, stated this at bank’s Youth Empowerment Series 3.0 programme held in Lagos with the theme “Let’s Talk.”

Awosika said the youth empowerment series was designed to sensitise the youth on the importance of financial discipline, savings and investment.

“FirstBank is committed to nation building and any institution that is committed to nation building cannot avoid investing in building and enlightening the next generation of Nigerians.

“Essentially, what we are doing is equipping the next generation as a seed of nation building.

“FirstBank does this not because it wants to spend money but because it believes in the next generation…