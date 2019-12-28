Netanyahu wins landslide victory in Israeli ruling party’s leadership vote

(Xinhua/NAN) The Israeli ruling party Likud announced on Friday that incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a landslide victory in the primary, ensuring his leadership of the right-wing party in the national elections in March.

The official results released by the Likud in the morning showed that Netanyahu won 72.5 per cent of the party members’ votes while his rival Gideon Saar, a lawmaker of Likud, gained 27.5 per cent of the votes.

Netanyahu claimed victory just before midnight Thursday, writing on Twitter: “Great victory!”

“With God’s and your help, I will lead the Likud to a great victory in the upcoming election and we will continue to lead Israel to unprecedented achievements,” he said.

In a broadcast statement, Saar congratulated Netanyahu for his victory and said that he would support Netanyahu and the Likud in the upcoming national elections.

“I am absolutely comfortable with my decision to run.

“Whoever…