Over 2000 evacuated as cyclone ‘Sarai’ hammers Fiji

No fewer than 2,000 people took refuge in emergency shelters and one man was missing after being swept away in floodwaters as Tropical Cyclone Sarai pounded Fiji on Saturday causing widespread damage.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko urged locals and the thousands of tourists in Fiji not to be reckless as Sarai lashed the Pacific island nation with heavy rain and destructive winds.

With wind gusts strengthening to 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour during the day, Sarai destroyed houses and crops, brought down trees, cut power and caused considerable flooding in low-lying areas

Thousands of holidaymakers were stranded with flights to and from Fiji either cancelled or rescheduled.

New Zealander Melonie Sheppard, who was holidaying on Mana Island to the west of mainland Fiji, described the situation as “scary” and said their resort was in lockdown.

“We’re being hammered by intense winds and horizontal rains. The resort is providing…