Video: Thirsty Koala stops cyclists for water

A desperate koala suffering in 40 degree-heat in South Australia approached a group of cyclists to drink from a water bottle, according to media reports.

The cyclists near Adelaide saw the koala in the middle of the road and when they stopped, the koala approached them, appearing to ask for water, Anna Heusler told 7news.com.au on Friday.

“Naturally, we stopped because we were going to help relocate him off the road,” she said.

“I stopped on my bike and he walked right up to me, quite quickly for a koala, and as I was giving him a drink from all our water bottles, he actually climbed up onto my bike.”

“None of us have ever seen anything like it,” she added.

Heusler posted video of the incident on her Instagram page @bikebug2019 which has been viewed 52,000 times.

The bushfires that have ravaged South Australia and the east coast of the continent for the past three…