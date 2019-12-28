Yuletide: NGO donates Church building to Imo community

By Emmanuel Afonne

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Oyoyo Foundation, has donated a new Catholic Church building to Ugiri-Ike in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

A statement issued on Saturday by the founder, Mr Victor Assams, stated that the gesture was in pursuit of its vision of helping humanity and empowering communities for sustainable development.

Assams said that the building donated to Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Ugiri-Ike on Dec. 20 was for the people of the community to have a befitting place of worship for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Oyoyo Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation founded by Sir Victor Assams, an astute Administrator and Government Adviser who has passion for the less privileged in society, community development and nation building.

“The organisation was born out of the need to alleviate the…