Zamfara: 2 die in road crash, 12 others injured

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zamfara State Command has confirmed the death of two people in a road accident which also left 12 other people with various degrees of injury.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Yasir Shehu, who gave the confirmation, said that the accident happened on the Gusau-Futuwa road in the early hours of Saturday.

Shehu added that the crash involved three vehicles – a Honda, a Nissan bus, and Golf.

The spokesman for the command said that a total of 14 male adults were involved in the accident.

The PRO, who attributed the incident to over-speeding and wrongful overtaking, said that all the injured persons had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Gusau for treatment.

He then warn motorists against dangerous driving including wrongful overtaking and over-speeding as “those are the major causes of road crashes”. (NAN)