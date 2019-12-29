ACF tasks govt. on use of modern technology to effectively tackle insecurity

By Hassana Yakubu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for deployment of modern technology to tackle insecurity in the country.

The ACF, in a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim also called on all levels of government to bring succor to Nigerians through effective implementation of the 2020 budgets.

It noted that with the signing into law of the 2020 national budget, the Financial Bill and the amendment to the Production Sharing Contracts, “Nigerians now look forward to its full implementation in order to bring about some succor to the people.

“Most importantly, we expect improvement in infrastructure like power, transportation, diversification in agriculture to sustain food security and employment opportunities to our teeming youths, and also mineral resources exploration.”

The ACF particularly called for the execution of the Lagos-Kano rail, with construction running…