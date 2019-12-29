How Okowa’s intervention quelled SPDC-Host Community crisis

Nomalcy has returned to Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) Beniseide Flow station following the intervention of Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa met representatives of the Company and those of the Ojobo community in Burutu Local Government Area at the Government House Annex in Warri, where he appealed for peace.

He commended both parties for agreeing to resolve the impasse that temporarily halted the company’s operations in the area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr Emmanuel Angbaduba, Okowa assured that another meeting would hold among the stakeholders in January, 2020, for a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) on the issue.

He also directed that while the process for the community inter-dependence electricfication project was on, a generating plant to cater for the electricity needs of the community should be made available in the interim.

The governor said, “my administration is…