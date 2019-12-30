Atiku, son banter on twitter over Chelsea vs Arsenal, see reactions

It was a hilarious outing on twitter as reaction trailed banter between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his son Mustapha Abubakar over the outcome of English Premiere League match between Chelsea vs Arsenal.

The match which saw Arsenal in a 1-0 lead at the end of the first 45 minutes eventually ended 2-1 in favour of Chelsea.

Atiku’s son Mustapha, who is apparently a Chelsea fan threw the first banter when he took to his handle @HHMustaphaAA to ask: Daddy, How market? and went on to tweet: ‘Market no be good for Daddy today.

Mustapha was responding to an earlier tweet by Atiku when he commended the first goal for Arsenal by Aubameyang.

Daddy, how market? 😂 https://t.co/NglAjbiqGT — Alhaji Mustapha Abu Bakr (@HHMustaphaAA) December 29, 2019

The former Presidential candidate in his response tweeted: “Musty, in the words of Timaya, I can’t kill myself”.