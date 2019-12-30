Catching Liverpool ‘too hard’ now, says Man City’s Aguero

(Reuters/NAN) Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes the 14-point gap between the defending champions and Premier League leaders Liverpool is “too hard” to overturn.

He said that City need to now concentrate purely on earning a top-four finish.

“Now, Liverpool is too hard. We have to focus just on winning because we need to play Champions League next season.

“We have to play the same way and see what happens,” said the Argentine, City’s all-time top scorer.

City beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday but remain far adrift of Liverpool, who have an extra game in hand.

Juergen Klopp’s unbeaten side had earlier beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola, City’s manager, declined to declare the title race was over but repeated his view that it was pointless to even discuss the issue.

“It’s unrealistic to think about it. When a team has the numbers that Liverpool has, why should we…