CSOs laud media over recognition of outstanding public servants

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have commended the media for recognising individuals, groups and organisations who have shown uncommon zeal at developing the society.

The CSOs gave the commendation under the auspices of Concerned Civil Society Groups for Educational Development and Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative alongside 78 others.

The commendation was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of their year meeting held in Abuja on Saturday, emphasising that a system that reprimands wrong doing should equally commend outstanding feats.

It explained that the media has been notable in exposing wrong doings in the society so it is exciting that it also lauds positives of society.

The communiqué signed by Mr Danasi Momoh Prince, convener of the group, particularly lauded the conferment on Prof Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) as ‘Man of the Year’.

“A Coalition of Civil Society…