Internal security operations: How Nigerian Army fared in 2019

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army, such as other armed forces in Nigeria, has been involved in series of security operations to counter myriads of existing and emerging security challenges in different parts of the country.

Notable among these security challenges is the Boko Haram and Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents’ activities in the North Eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe as well as the banditry and kidnapping in the north western states of Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina.

There has also been cases of farmer/herders and communal clashes in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states; kidnapping and armed robbery in the South Eastern part as well as the cases of crude oil theft, bunkering, militancy, kidnapping and cultism in the south-south region.

The Nigerian Army headquarters and the Defence headquarters have launched different operations and exercises as well as deployed troops in over 30 states…