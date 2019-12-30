Mass evacuation as fire threatens Australian holiday area

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated on Monday as “columns of fire” fueled by extreme heat and high winds bore down on a popular tourist region in Australia’s southeast.

Wildfires that have plagued the country’s eastern coast for weeks flared again to danger levels in Victoria state’s East Gippsland, an area encompassing two national parks, lakes and coastal plains that is half the size of Belgium.

By late afternoon, officials warned holiday makers to stay off the roads because of thick smoke and unpredictable, fast-moving fires, adding that it was now too late for people who had not left the region to do so.

The state’s Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said “columns of fire” were punching into the atmosphere and generating their own dangerous weather systems.

“There’s lightning coming out of these columns. It is unpredictable, it’s dangerous out there,’’ Crisp said.

With…