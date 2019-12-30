NYCN declares 3-day fasting, prayer for Nigeria’s unity

By Emmanuel Afonne

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has declared a three-day fasting and prayer for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

A statement signed by the NYCN National President, Mr Solomon Adodo, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja said that the prayer session would hold from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020.

Adodo urged youths well meaning Nigerians and religious leaders to participate in the three-day exercise.

He also advised them to turn away from all misdeeds and truly seek God’s face.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria hereby calls on all Nigerian youths and indeed every Nigerian to humbly, sincerely, soberly and solemnly seek the face of God in utter repentance as we embark on three days of prayer and fasting.

“It is a known fact that Nigeria has been a highly religious nation across faith lines and denominations.

“However, we have all been…