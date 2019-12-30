Okowa tasks Nigerians on sports development

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that a lot of work still needs be done to achieve the desired result from the huge investment in sports development in the state.

He said this at the finals of the ninth edition of the Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa Football Tournament at the Agbor Township Stadium on Monday.

According to him, more wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations should be involved in the sponsorship of sport activities, especially football.

He decried what he described as over reliance on government sponsorship for sports in the country.

“Today, we watched a beautiful game of football, the organisers of the championship have made it clear that it was to unite the people, keep the youths busy and discover hidden talents.

“We are aware of the inherent benefits derivable in the development of sports.

“Though there is a lot of investments in sports, a lot more is still needed to be done to take it, especially, the game of…