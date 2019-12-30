Security :Buhari challenges Security Chiefs on peaceful, stable 2020

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security chiefs to ensure peaceful and stable socio-economic environment across the country.

The president gave the charge on Monday in Abuja when he presided over meeting of the security council.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the meeting, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas, said the meeting appraised the nation’s security situations in 2019 with emphasis on ongoing internal and regional operations.

”Mr President has directed that the council and the members of armed forces ensure a peaceful society in 2020.

”To that effect, we are more than determined to continue from where we stopped in 2019 and to ensure that we sustain our various operations to ensure a secured Nigeria for all of us,” he maintained.

He said that the meeting also resolved to assess to security developments in areas where relative peace had been…