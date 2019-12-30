Zamfara Govt. to drag 108 workers to court for receiving multiple salaries

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Government says it will drag a total of 108 civil servants to court for allegedly receiving double salary in different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Rabi’u Garba, disclosed this at a press briefing on Sunday in Gusau.

Garba said that the affected workers were discovered during the ongoing investigation of workers’ salary issues by the state’s ministry of finance.

He said that the exercise, under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle, was not to witch-hunt anybody, but to ensure sanity in the civil service payroll in the state.

“The affected workers found collecting more than one salary at different MDAs were among the 4,972 civil servants who were suspended from receiving salary for the month of December 2019 as a result of various irregularities.

“We discovered these irregularities from the payroll of November 2019 salary…