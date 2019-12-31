2020: FRSC calls for collective vigilance against accidents

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has urged Nigerians to be vigilant against the menace of road traffic accidents in the country.

Oyeyemi who disclosed in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem on Tuesday in Abuja added that joint effort remained the panacea for dealing with the menace.

He commended stakeholders for supporting the Corps in creating safety consciousness among road users and making road safety a collective responsibility.

He said that this remained the best guarantee to safeguarding public safety and creating safer road environment in the country.

Oyeyemi called for more efforts in 2020 to consolidate on the gains of the campaigns in the outgoing year in order to restore sanity on the nation’s roads.

He reiterated that 2020 is important in the ongoing global campaign for road safety.

He said it is the year for evaluation of road safety strategies…