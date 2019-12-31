Spanish police says British-Nigerian family death in pool “freak accident”

But today Spanish police handed the conclusions of their initial report to a magistrate and the findings will later be made public, according to the BBC.

Javier Toro, a lawyer acting for Mrs Diya, said different engineers could be brought in for a ‘parallel investigation’ after police said their own findings point to the incident being a ‘tragic accident’.

Hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels has said Mrs Diya’s claims are ‘directly at odds with the findings of the police report’.

In a statement it stressed police findings made it ‘clear that their exhaustive investigations have confirmed the pool was working normally and there was no malfunction of any kind’.

An English translation of a Guardia Civil statement, released by the hotel operator yesterday, stated that tests had found ‘no irregularity’ in the pool’s system.

It said investigations indicated the accident was ’caused by the lack of expertise of the victims when swimming’.

But Mr Toro…