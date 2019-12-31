The imperative of establishing national commission on persons with disabilities

A News Analysis by Diana Omueza, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

One of the conspicuous events for Persons Living with Disabilities in 2019 was the International Day of Persons with Disabilities being annually observed on December 3 around the world.

The theme for the 2019 edition of the day: “Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: Taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda’’, has been a fundamental reference point of view to numerous persons living with disabilities in Nigeria.

The observance of the day is to ensure the empowerment of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development as envisaged in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that pledges to ‘leave no one behind’.

Concerned citizens, therefore, hold a view that sensitisation to the plights of the vulnerable group in that regard ought to be aggressive more than ever after the…