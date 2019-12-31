Why we arrested Sen. Shehu Sani – EFCC confirms

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of the former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani.

“He is now being quizzed in our Jabi headquarters in Abuja”, the source told P.M. News on Tuesday.

According to the source, Sani collected money from the chairman and CEO of ASD Motors, his name sake Sani Dauda, under the pretence of passing it as bribe to EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

Sani Dauda was a former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited(PAN). His ASD Motors is a major car dealer in Abuja.

The EFCC however did not confirm the amount that he collected.

“The case has been on for sometime. He was granted administrative bail and told to report weekly. But he breached the terms of the bail. Hence his arrest today”, the EFCC source said.

Shehu Sani, a human rights activist, was elected senator in 2015, under the All Progressives Congress platform. When he could not get the party’s…