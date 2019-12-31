Xi hails China’s achievements in difficult year

Chinese President, Xi Jinping gave a televised New Year’s address hailing his country’s achievements over the past year, despite roiling protests in Hong Kong, condemnation of China’s detention of Uighur Muslims and a trade war.

He lauded the opening of Beijing’s new Daxing International Airport, the Chang’e 5 lunar probe landing, the successful test launch of the Long March 5 rocket, government anti-poverty efforts, and the commissioning of the China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier.

The speech, broadcast live on state-run television, rounded out a year in which China has both faced the world with more confidence and boldness than ever before and received unprecedented pushback from abroad as a result.

A trade war between Washington and Beijing dragged on into its second year, bringing tensions between the two superpowers and the world’s biggest economies to a new high, dampening celebrations for the…