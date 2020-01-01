2020: Nigerians to enjoy better education, health, sanitation

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari on Wednesday pledged new reforms in the nation’s education, healthcare and water sanitation.

Buhari also promised that workers would have a living wage while pensioners would be looked after in a letter addressedto Nigerians to usher in 2020 and a new decade.

The president made the promise in a letter he issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari also reiterated the commitment of his administration to lay the enduring foundations for taking 100 million Nigerians out of mass poverty over the next 10 years.

“Today I restate that commitment. We shall continue reforms in education, healthcare and water sanitation. I have met international partners such as GAVI, the vaccine alliance, and the Bill and elinda Gates Foundation who support our social welfare programmes.

“I will continue to work with State and Local Governments to make sure that these…