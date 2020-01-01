Buratai visit Police College, troops in Gwoza

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has visited the Police Training College at Limankara-Gwoza and climbed the hills as part of operational visit to North East.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the college is one of the critical security institutions overran by the Boko Haram terrorists during the peak of their activities in Borno state in August 2014.

The Limankara village where the college is located and indeed the entire Gwoza local government was under the control of the terrorists for months before the troops of Nigerian Army retook the area in 2015.

During the visit, it was observed that normalcy has since returned to the town with the residents chanting in excitement while the rebuilding works at the college has reached advance stages of completion.

Buratai was conducted round the college by the top police officers in the college.

After…