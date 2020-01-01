Coalition advocates better deal for older persons in 2020

By Ikenna Osuoha

Sen. Eze Ajoku, President, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) on Wednesday said older persons deserved better treatment as a deal in the new year.

Ajoku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that a better life for senior citizens from government in 2020 was imperative.

He restated the determination of COSROPIN to partner with state governments to ensure that programmes designed to benefit older persons succeeded.

The COSROPIN boss who called for palliatives for older persons commended the Lagos state governor, Sanwo-Olu for his planned free bus scheme and other incentives for older persons.

He described the development as laudable and called on other states of the federation to same for older persons.

“I commend Sanwo-Olu for his planned introduction of free bus plan for older Lagosians. Gov. Fayemi in his first term paid monthly allowances to…