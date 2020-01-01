FG to inaugurate 47 road projects, 13 Housing Estates, others in 2020 – Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

The Federal Government says it will complete 47 ongoing road projects, including those leading to the nation ports, and major bridges including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge in 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this in a letter to Nigerians to commemorate the New Year, which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He also revealed that 13 housing estates under the National Housing Project Plan would be completed this year.

According to him, Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and Enugu international airports will also be inaugurated in 2020.

The president said an agricultural rural mechanisation scheme that would cover 700 local governments over a period of three years would also be inaugurated this year.

Buhari revealed that his administration would be “launching the Livestock Development Project Grazing Model in Gombe State where 200,000 hectares of land has been identified;

“Training of 50,000…