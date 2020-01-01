Hate Speech Bill and the controversies

News Analysis by Naomi Sharang, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

One of the bills before the 9th Senate is the Hate Speech Bill, which was reintroduced by the sponsor, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, on Nov.12, 2019.

Abdullahi, who is also the Deputy Senate Chief Whip, had in March 2018, introduced the bill for consideration and passage, but did not make it through to third reading.

The bill prescribed death by hanging for any person found guilty of any form of hate speech that results in the death of another person.

It seeks the establishment of the National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech.

“The proposed commission is expected to enforce hate speech laws in the country and ensure the elimination of hate speech.

“For offences such as harassment on grounds of ethnicity or race, the offender shall be sentenced to not less than a five-year jail term or a fine of not less than N10 million or both.”

The bill also proposed that: “A person…