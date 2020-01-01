More economic opportunities in agric., manufacturing in 2020 -Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will create new opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing and other long neglected sectors to address the challenges of poverty among Nigerians in 2020.

The president stated this in a letter addressed to Nigerians, released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, to mark the beginning of 2020.

He maintained that his administration in 2020 would also realise increased value from oil and gas, delivering a more competitive, attractive and profitable industry, operating on commercial principles and free from political interference.

He said: “Just last week, we were able to approve a fair framework for the 10 billion dollars expansion of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, which will increase exports by 35 per cent, restore our position as a world leader in the sector and create thousands of jobs.

“The Amendment of the Deep Offshore Act in October signaled…