New Year: Nigerians shall triumph, prays Tambuwal

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has applauded the resilience and tolerance of Nigerians in the face of many socio-economic obstacles they face collectively in the country.

Tabuwal gave the commendation in his New year Message released by his spokesman, Muhammad Bello in Abuja, on Tuesday

He said that the travails tugging precariously at the fabric holding Nigerian compatriots together shall never be torn into pieces by the myriads of problems they cope with frequently.

“I have said it times without number that Nigeria and Nigerians are one indivisible entity ordained by Allah.

” Any contrived or accidental attempt to foist disunity among them can only last but some moments.

“Christianity, Islam, animism and other shades of religious beliefs are disparate expressions of our collective strive to be close to our creator.

“None of the beliefs diminish our togetherness as human beings subsisting under one nation with…